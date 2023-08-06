Lil Wayne Claims He’s the Reason So Many People Have Tattoos on Their Face

In an interview, Lil Wayne claimed he's the reason so many people have tattoos on their face.

Lil Wayne Claims He's the Reason Why Everyone Have Tattoos

In an interview with Billboard for hip-hop's 50th anniversary that was published last Wednesday (Aug. 2), Lil Wayne talked about his expansive rap career and his influence on other artists within the genre. When asked about his influence on other rap artists such as Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and Trippie Redd, he humbly claimed he's the reason why so many people have tattoos, including on their face.

"Sometimes people ask me how I feel about everybody looking like me, everybody getting tattoos, etc.," he explained in the video interview at the bottom of this post. "That's like seeing your kid come out of the room and looking just like you; it feels amazing."

"So the visible influence is kind of obvious because I know for a fact I didn’t get this look from anyone," he continued. "There was no one that inspired this look. I just ran into looking like this. (Laughs.) But other than that, I hope that my work ethic [is influential as well]."

Lil Wayne Shares His List of Top Five Rappers

Elsewhere in the Billboard interview, Tunechi revealed his Top Five Rappers list. His new tally is slightly different from the list he gave back in 2018 when he was asked about his favorite rappers. This time, Weezy named Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, UGK, Goodie Mob and The Notorious B.I.G. as his best rappers, in that order.

In 2018, during a commercial for Bumbu rum, Lil Wayne exalted Cam'ron, UGK, 8 Ball & MJG, Missy Elliott and Jay-Z as his Top Five.

However, Weezy exalted Nicki Minaj as the Greatest Female Rapper of All-Time.

Watch Lil Wayne's Billboard interview below.

Watch Billboard Cover: Lil Wayne on Inspiring Next Generation of Rappers, Young Money, 'Carter VI' & More Below