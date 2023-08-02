Lil Wayne Reveals New List of His Top Five Rappers

Lil Wayne has released a new list of his top five rappers of all time.

Lil Wayne Reveals Top Five Rappers List

On Wednesday (Aug. 2), Billboard debuted their new cover story with Lil Wayne where Tunechi talked about his legendary rap career. The Young Money head honcho, who was ranked at No. 7 on Billboard and Vibe's 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list earlier this year, also gave props to some of his favorite artists by revealing a new list of his favorite rappers of all time. The new list is slightly different from the list the New Orleans rapper offered back in 2018 when he was tasked to come up with the same rank. This time, Weezy crowned Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, UGK, Goodie Mob and The Notorious B.I.G. his best rappers, in that order.

Lil Wayne's 2018 Top Five Rappers List

Five years ago, Lil Wayne revealed a different top five during a commercial for Bumbu rum. Then, he anointed Cam'ron, UGK, 8 Ball & MJG, Missy Elliott and Jay-Z as his fav five. Lil Wayne has often shown his fandom for Missy Elliott as an artist. In a recent interview, Wayne noted that he loved Drake when they first met because Drizzy was also a Missy fan and rapped and sang like the talented Virginia artist. However, back in June, Lil Wayne named Nicki Minaj as his favorite female rapper off all time.

