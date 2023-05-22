Lil Wayne Shows Up Late to Festival Set, Only Performs for 15 Minutes

Lil Wayne's headlining set at the 2023 Metro Metro Festival only lasted 15 minutes after Weezy showed up late.

Lil Wayne was set to headline the annual festival in Montreal, Quebec on May 19. However, fans hoping they would get an hour-long medley of Tunechi's greatest hits were only witness to Wayne performing a few songs before things got shut down. Video from the end of the festival (below) shows fans chanting "Weezy" while things appear to be getting wrapped up on stage.

According to the show's lineup, Lil Wayne was supposed to perform from 10-11 p.m. The Metro Metro Festival released a statement about the brief set on its Instagram Story.

"We apologize for Lil Wayne's abbreviated performance. He arrived at the festival at 10:45 and curfew is at 11," the statement reads.

Metro Metro Festival releases statement on Lil Wayne performance.

This is the second time this month a Lil Wayne show has been cut short. Back on April 13, Lil Wayne's Welcome to Tha Carter Tour closed out at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. However, according to concertgoers, Lil Wayne performed for about 30 minutes then let his Young Money artists Allan Cubas, Lil Twist and Yaj take the stage following an intermission. Apparently, the crowd wasn't giving the trio the love Wayne thought they deserved. So, he ended the entire show after calling out the crowd for their lackluster reaction.

See Video of the Aftermath of Lil Wayne's Shortened 2023 Metro Metro Festival Performance Below