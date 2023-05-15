Lil Wayne Ends Concert After Fans Show Lack of Interest for Young Money Artists

The conclusion of Lil Wayne's Welcome to Tha Carter Tour left fans in shock after Weezy ended the show prematurely when people were not showing enough interest for his Young Money artists.

Lil Wayne has been on tour since early last month. On Saturday (May 13), Lil Wayne's Welcome to Tha Carter Tour made its final stop at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. However, the show did not totally go as planned. According to multiple concertgoers, Tune showed up over three hours later for the show, performed for around 30 minutes and the show went on an intermission. Young Money artists Allan Cubas, Yaj and Lil Twist performed during the break. However, Wayne appeared to be upset that the trio did not get what he thought was the proper response. So Wayne addressed the crowd before abruptly ending the show.

"We appreciate it, but we ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks. We work too hard for this s**t. We work way too hard," Lil Wayne told Cubas onstage.

"This my muthaf***in’ artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj; we are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time.”

Lil Wayne then laid the mic on the stage and that was that.

Fans have been reacting with frustration over Lil Wayne's decision.

"I will never go to another Lil Wayne concert again after he arrived 3.5 hours late then performed for 30 had intermission put his new artist to perform then came out and canceled the rest of the concert because the crowd wasn’t hype enough for his new artist," one person tweeted along with video of the incident (below).

Another Twitter user confirmed the same story adding, "Im still in disbelief like he really did that. smh."

Wayne appeared to be in a good mood prior to ending the show. Earlier in the set, he boasted about being the best rapper alive. XXL has reached out to Lil Wayne's team for comment.

See Video of Lil Wayne Ending His Welcome to Tha Carter Show After Fans Were Not Feeling His Artists' Performance Below