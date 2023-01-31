Lil Wayne Announces Welcome to Tha Carter Tour

Lil Wayne is hitting the road on a headlining tour for the first time in four years.

On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Lil Wayne announced the dates for his upcoming Welcome to Tha Carter Tour Presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud and Live Nation. Beginning on Tues., April 4 at The Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minn., the tour will make 28 stops, hitting cities across North America, including shows in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta and more before closing out in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on Sat., May 13. The last time Wayne was on a headlining to was The Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Tour in 2019.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of news that Lil Wayne will receive the Global Impact Award along with Dr. Dre and Missy Elliott at The Recording Academy's Black Music Collective event this week.

Music-wise, Lil Wayne is working on his highly anticipated Tha Carter VI album, which he confirmed was coming at the Young Money Reunion concert last summer.

See Lil Wayne's Welcome to Tha Carter Tour Dates Below

April 4 — Minneapolis, Minn. — The Fillmore Minneapolis

April 6 — Fargo, N.D. — Scheels Arena*

April 7 — Omaha, Neb. — Baxter Arena*

April 8 — Madison, Wis. — The Sylvee

April 9 — Chicago, Ill. — Radius

April 11 — Detroit, Mich. — The Fillmore Detroit

April 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

April 13 — Boston, Mass. — House of Blues

April 16 — New York, N.Y. — Apollo Theater

April 17 — Philadelphia, Penn. — The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 18 — Silver Spring, Md. — The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 20 — Charlotte, N.C.— The Fillmore Charlotte

April 21 — Raleigh, N.C. — The Ritz

April 22 — Atlanta, Ga. — Tabernacle

April 24 — Birmingham, Ala. — Iron City

April 26 — St. Louis, Mo. — The Factory

April 27 — Nashville, Tenn. — Marathon Music Works

April 28 — Cleveland, Ohio — House of Blues

April 30 — Lexington, Ky. — Rupp Arena*

May 2 — Houston, Texas — House of Blues

May 3 — Dallas, Texas — House of Blues

May 4 — Austin, Texas — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 6 — Salt Lake City, Utah — The Complex

May 7 — Denver, Colo. — Fillmore Auditorium

May 9 — Phoenix, Ariz. — The Van Buren

May 10 — San Diego, Calif. — SOMA

May 12 — San Francisco, Calif. — The Masonic

May 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. — The Wiltern

*Not a Live Nation Date