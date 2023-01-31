Lil Wayne Announces Welcome to Tha Carter Tour
Lil Wayne is hitting the road on a headlining tour for the first time in four years.
On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Lil Wayne announced the dates for his upcoming Welcome to Tha Carter Tour Presented by Young Money, Rolling Loud and Live Nation. Beginning on Tues., April 4 at The Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minn., the tour will make 28 stops, hitting cities across North America, including shows in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta and more before closing out in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on Sat., May 13. The last time Wayne was on a headlining to was The Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Tour in 2019.
The tour announcement comes on the heels of news that Lil Wayne will receive the Global Impact Award along with Dr. Dre and Missy Elliott at The Recording Academy's Black Music Collective event this week.
Music-wise, Lil Wayne is working on his highly anticipated Tha Carter VI album, which he confirmed was coming at the Young Money Reunion concert last summer.
See Lil Wayne's Welcome to Tha Carter Tour Dates Below
April 4 — Minneapolis, Minn. — The Fillmore Minneapolis
April 6 — Fargo, N.D. — Scheels Arena*
April 7 — Omaha, Neb. — Baxter Arena*
April 8 — Madison, Wis. — The Sylvee
April 9 — Chicago, Ill. — Radius
April 11 — Detroit, Mich. — The Fillmore Detroit
April 12 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
April 13 — Boston, Mass. — House of Blues
April 16 — New York, N.Y. — Apollo Theater
April 17 — Philadelphia, Penn. — The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 18 — Silver Spring, Md. — The Fillmore Silver Spring
April 20 — Charlotte, N.C.— The Fillmore Charlotte
April 21 — Raleigh, N.C. — The Ritz
April 22 — Atlanta, Ga. — Tabernacle
April 24 — Birmingham, Ala. — Iron City
April 26 — St. Louis, Mo. — The Factory
April 27 — Nashville, Tenn. — Marathon Music Works
April 28 — Cleveland, Ohio — House of Blues
April 30 — Lexington, Ky. — Rupp Arena*
May 2 — Houston, Texas — House of Blues
May 3 — Dallas, Texas — House of Blues
May 4 — Austin, Texas — Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
May 6 — Salt Lake City, Utah — The Complex
May 7 — Denver, Colo. — Fillmore Auditorium
May 9 — Phoenix, Ariz. — The Van Buren
May 10 — San Diego, Calif. — SOMA
May 12 — San Francisco, Calif. — The Masonic
May 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. — The Wiltern
*Not a Live Nation Date