Lil Wayne Proclaims He’s the Best Rapper Alive – Watch

Last night, Lil Wayne proclaimed that he's the best rapper alive.

On Saturday night (May 13), during his Los Angeles stop of his Welcome to Tha Carter Tour, Lil Wayne made a bold statement to the sold-out crowd in attendance.

Rocking Los Angeles Lakers gear from head to toe, Weezy turned to the audience and proclaimed, "Ladies and gentlemen, I don't give a f**k what chu think you're lookin' at, but chu are lookin' at the best rapper alive."

This shouldn't surprise Lil Wayne fans that he sees himself as the supreme G.O.A.T. The veteran rapper has always viewed himself as the best to ever touch the microphone.

Back in February, during his interview with Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show, he took umbrage over landing at No. 7 on Billboard and Vibe's 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list (Jay-Z was No. 1).

"Man, who the hell is before me?" said when asked about Billboard and Vibe's much-debated list. "Was the list including ALL hip-hop? Like, before and after as well? I can deal with that. I will tell you that I am a motherfucking one. Everybody whose names you named, they also know I'm number one. Go ask ’em. They know what it is."

Lil Wayne certainly has a right to feel this way. The New Orleans rhymer's rap career and discography are impeccable. In the meantime, Weezy is working on his highly anticipated Tha Carter VI album, which he confirmed was coming at the Young Money Reunion concert last summer.

Watch Lil Wayne Proclaim He's the Best Rapper Alive Below