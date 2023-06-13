Lil Wayne Wants to Mentor Ja Morant, Sports Broadcaster Skip Bayless Says the NBA Star Didn’t Respond When He Reached Out – Watch

Lil Wayne apparently wants to serve as a mentor to Ja Morant but when sports broadcaster Skip Bayless reached out to connect the two, the Undisputed cohost says the NBA star didn't respond.

Skip Bayless Reveals He Tried to Help Lil Wayne Get in Contact With Ja Morant

During an episode on Skip Bayless' The Skip Bayless Show, which aired on June 9, the sports analyst talked about his failed attempt at playing middle man to Weezy's desired mentorship of troubled Memphis Grizzlies point-guard Ja Morant.

"[Lil Wayne] texted me," Skip Bayless says in the episode clip below. "He said, 'Hey, can you connect me with Ja because I could help him? I've been there, I've done all this. I wound up in prison, Riker's Island. I know what happens, I know where you can go wrong and I know what’s right.' I reached out to Ja. 'Would you sit with Lil Wayne? Would you talk with Lil Wayne?'"

Skip continues: "Wayne would fly to him. He'd fly to Memphis in a heartbeat tonight. Wayne would private-plane it and go right to Memphis if he thought he could save a career and a soul. I got nothing back from Ja. Didn't expect anything back. In the end, I just hope Ja and Antonio don't turn out to be one of those people you just can't reach, you just can't fix, you just can’t save."

Ja Morant's Recent Suspensions

Ja Morant has been suspended by the NBA twice this season for flashing guns on social media in addition to multiple other incidents that were frowned upon by the League. In March, Morant was suspended for eight games, causing Powerade to pull its ad featuring Morant and Memphis rapper NLE Choppa. Last month, Morant was suspended again after he was seen on an Instagram Live video flashing a firearm.

Lil Wayne Gives Thoughts on Ja Morant Situation

Following Ja Morant's second suspension, Lil Wayne defended the basketball player during an episode of the All the Smoke podcast.

"Do y’all know that boy? ‘Cause I don’t," Lil Wayne said. "I know him from dunking and jumping, and I only started knowing him when I started paying attention to him around his last year of college. He come from like a town with 3,000 people. Like, what? What y’all expect? Y’all gave him $200 million."

The length of Ja Morant's latest suspension is expected to be announced following the NBA Finals.

Read More: Lil Wayne Shows Off a Few Skateboarding Tricks

Watch Skip Bayless Explain How Lil Wayne Wants to Help Ja Morant in the Video Below