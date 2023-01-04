Boosie BadAzz Calls Skip Bayless a ‘Racist Bitch’ for Damar Hamlin Comment

Boosie BadAzz has some pointed words for Skip Bayless after the Undisputed cohost refused to take down his controversial tweet about the life-threatening injury Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered on Monday Night Football.

On Wednesday (Jan. 4), Boosie called out Bayless on Twitter, claiming the experienced sports commentator is a racist.

"SKIP BAYLESS YOU A BITCH N YOU A RACIS BITCH ‼️" Boosie tweeted. "IF THAT WAS TOM BRADY YOU WOULDNT HAVE SAID THAT IGNORANT AS SHIT ‼️CANCEL THAT BITCH."

N.O.R.E. also blasted Skip Bayless online.

"Skip bay less will keep his job!!!" the Drink Champs cohost tweeted. "Meanwhile we always tear each other down why? Imma fan of skip but I was equally offended fuck him!!!"

Boosie and N.O.R.E.'s comments come on the heels of the latest episode of Undisputed airing this morning, where Bayless doubled down on the tweet that has caused a fuss. After Shannon Sharpe's one-day absence from the show, which was reportedly due to his feelings about Bayless' comment, Sharp returned today and attempted to give an opening monologue about the Hamlin situation. During the opening, Sharpe expressed his desire to see Bayless take down the tweet, which caused his cohost to interrupt.

"Timeout. I'm not gonna take it down," Skip Bayless interjected. "Because I stand by what I tweeted."

Sharpe was so frustrated by Bayless' interruption, he couldn't continue. "I can't even get through a monologue without you interrupting me," he shot back.

People have been up in arms over a tweet Skip Bayless put out on the night that Hamlin suffered what is believed to be a cardiac arrest after making a hit in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was postponed by the NFL.

"No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game - but how?" Bayless tweeted in the controversial post. "This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome ... which suddenly seems so irrelevant."

On Undisputed on Tuesday (Jan. 3), Bayless said his words were misconstrued.

Hamlin has been hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday night. On Wednesday, his friends reported he was making progress but is still in the intensive care unit.