Boosie BadAzz Appears to Drag Actress Gabrielle Union Over Old Interview, Implies Dwyane Wade Is Gay

Boosie BadAzz is seemingly blasting actress Gabrielle Union and implying husband Dwyane Wade is gay, after discovering an old interview where she questioned the rapper's manhood.

Last night, Boosie shared a post on Twitter where he went in.

"LOL. THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW I LOVE WOMEN N THE WORLD KNOW YOUR HUSBAND LOVE DICK," he seemingly randomly posted. "I HOPE U DONT THINK BLACKS LOOK AT YALL LIKE A POWER COUPLE😀THEY DONT‼️I HAD REFUSED TO TALK ABOUT YALL IN INTERVIEWS N HEAR YOU GO‼️GO BANG HIM WITH THAT DILDO N WAIT ON A SCRIPT U LIL WHITE GIRL💁‍♀️."

With many people being confused as to who he was addressing, a fan provided context by sharing a year-old interview with Gabrielle Union and sports journalist Jamele Hill on Live Talks L.A. During the show, Union addressed Boosie's past criticism of her transgender stepdaughter, Zaya.

"You got a lot of dick on your mind," Union said of the rap star on Live Talks. "Sir, something you wanna go head and tell us? This is a safe place. We can be your sanctuary."

In a follow-up tweet, Boosie added, "WOMAN U BETTER LEAVE ME ALONE ‼️HOW DARE U A CHALLENGE A GHETTO HEROS MANHOOD ,U WRONG SMH I DONT HAVE THE TIME FOR THIS ,IM TRYIN TO HAVE PEACE N MY LIFE N STAY ALIVE‼️."

Boosie BadAzz has been one of the most vocal critics of Dwyane's Wade's daughter's transition. The Louisiana rapper has received backlash in the past for his comments, but he's stood firm on his stance, which led to a tense moment with Mike Tyson in 2020. Last year, Wade took the high road and thanked Boosie for continuing the conversation.