NLE Choppa Loses Powerade Commercial After Memphis Grizzlies Baller Ja Morant Suspension for Waving Gun in Video – Report

NLE Choppa lost a song placement in a Powerade commercial following Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant's NBA suspension for waving a gun in a video.

According to a TMZ report, published on Saturday (March 18), NLE Choppa's latest song "Mo Up Front" was going to be the soundtrack for a Powerade ad featuring Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. That is until Ja found himself in a PR nightmare when he flashed a gun in a video.

Following Ja's infamous video of him waving a gun, the NBA suspended him for eight games. This prompted Powerade to scrap their "What 50% More Means" ad campaign that featured Choppa's track. The TV spot was created to highlight the NCAA's March Madness tournament, according to the media outlet.

XXL has reached out to NLE Choppa for comment.

The Powerade commercial would have been an excellent look for NLE Choppa, who is a native of Memphis. Nevertheless, despite a missed opportunity to be in a national ad, TMZ reported that Choppa is not mad at Ja and is still a fan of him and his Memphis basketball team. In fact, last year, the 20-year-old rhymer walked the team out onto the court for their home opener.

Choppa is scheduled to participate in the team's Hoops for St. Jude's Day celebrity basketball game on Monday (March 20) to benefit St. Jude's hospital.

NLE Choppa has more music in the works. He plans to drop a new single called "Ain't Gonna Answer" featuring Lil Wayne ahead of his next project titled Cottonwood 2.

Watch NLE Chopra's "Mo Up Front" Video Below