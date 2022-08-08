Doin Lines With NLE Choppa – Dream Car, Favorite Mantra and Best Advice

Doin' Lines

NLE Choppa fills in the blanks.

Interview: Aleia Woods

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

1. The best part about being from Memphis is my hustle and my grind, my determination, my drive.

2. The most fulfilling part about my herbalist journey so far is helping and healing people.

3. “Walk Em Down” is the song I know word-for-word.

4. Vegan chicken and waffles using the fried oyster mushrooms as the chicken and making the waffles with spelt flour is my favorite dish to make.

5. The most difficult part about being a rapper is people wanting to use you.

6. One of my biggest strengths is that I go through anything. No matter how hard the battleship is, I’ma go through it.

7. My favorite number is seven because it’s my life path number and it was the name of my son.

8. The first thing I bought my mom when I made it big was a ring.

9. Rolls-Royce Cullinan is my dream car, but I already have it so now I either want a Maybach or a McLaren.

10. I own endless pieces of jewelry.

11. My favorite mantra is “Step by step, day by day, prayer by prayer.”

12. One of my goals for 2022 is to make it the most successful year I’ve ever had.

13. It’s better to be caught with it than without it.

14. I’m afraid of nothing.

15. When I’m old and grey, I want people to remember that I helped billions of people through music, herbs, meditation, a simple smile, a hug and simple love.

16. My favorite singer is Marvin Gaye.

17. “Anything is possible” is the best advice I’ve ever been given.

18. If I could teach my peers anything, it would be self-love and self-care.

19. The greatest gift I’ve been given is to be able to reach as many people as I can. That’s the greatest gift to mankind.

20. If I could relive my childhood one more time, I would not have grown up so fast.

