Fat Joe Believes Ja Morant Is Deliberately Trying to Get Kicked Out of the NBA After Ja Gets Suspended for Flashing Another Gun on Social Media

Fat Joe believes Ja Morant is purposefully trying to get kicked out of the NBA after being suspended again by the league for flashing a gun on social media.

On Sunday (May 14), Fat Joe hopped on Instagram to weigh in on news about the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant being suspended for flashing a gun on social media for the second time this season. Crack didn't hold anything back in his assessment of the situation.

"That man is trying hard to go play for Turkey or China or Serbia [and] Montenegro. He's trying hard to get kicked out the NBA," Fat Joe opined in the video below. "Those guys that's with you, they not your people, Ja. They don't care. This is a problem we have with our community. Becoming famous. Becoming celebrities. Because the people that's around you, they like the girls watching. They love the lifestyle. But they not you."

"They didn't dribble the basketball in the snow on Christmas trying to figure out the Kobe moves or the Jordan moves," Fat Joe continued. "They didn't put in the work like you. And guess what? If you get thrown out of the NBA, these are the same guys that are going to say, 'Yo, he wasn't s**t anyway. It is what it is.' Ja, these are not your people. Anybody telling you, or pointing you in the direction of ignorance is not with you."

The NBA suspended the star point-guard over the weekend after an Instagram Live video surfaced from Morant's friend Davonte Pack's account that shows the hooper flashing a gun while listening to a rap song in a car on May 13.

"We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information," NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement Sunday, according to ESPN.

The suspension comes just two months after the NBA suspended Ja Morant for eight games over a similar incident. He is also being sued for allegedly brandishing a firearm during a pick-up game at his home. The previous suspension resulted in the loss of Ja Morant's Powerade ad campaign, which featured a song from NLE Choppa.

See Fat Joe Weighing in on the Latest Ja Morant Suspension Below