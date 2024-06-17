Fat Joe Says Rihanna Assault Is Only Reason Why Chris Brown Isn’t as Respected as Michael Jackson

Fat Joe says the Rihanna assault is the only reason why Chris Brown isn't as beloved as Michael Jackson.

Fat Joe Says Chris Brown Is Michael Jackson of Our Time

On Sunday (June 16), Fat Joe hopped on Instagram Live for his latest conversation with his fans and shared his thoughts on Chris Brown. Brown is currently in the midst of his 11:11 Tour, and Joey Crack had some thoughts on the R&B singer's talents.

"If Chris Brown never got into the controversy with Rihanna, we would be calling him Michael Jackson right now," Joe said. "Not like Michael Jackson—Michael Jackson. He is the most talented singer, artist, performer, hitmaker of our time. There’s nobody even close to Chris Brown, and it’s time we move past it. It’s been 20-something years that I know of—there’s been no more incidents. We gon’ let this lifetime go by without saying the truth?"

He continued, "What happens is, when the truth is an unpopular decision, everybody gets scared to say it. They get canceled—especially famous people. But you know, the streets—they know what it is. Streets always know, they tell you the truth."

Fat Joe added that the "streets" still bump R. Kelly despite him being convicted for numerous sex crimes against children.

"So what I’m tryna say is that it’s a shame that we lyin' and we not giving it up to the king of R&B," Joe added. "We be thinking he could battle Michael Jackson, that’s all I’m tryna say. I’m not lying. If you really look at his body of work and you look at all his hits, you see what he does."

Chris Brown Long Compared to King of Pop

Breezy has long been compared to the King of Pop, and he's always shied away from the comparison. Back in 2022, Chris Brown explained while on Big Boy TV that he often calls "cap" on being compared to MJ.

"I stay the hell up out of [that argument]," he said. "I'ma keep it 100. I kind of back off of it. My personal take on it, I wouldn't even be breathing or even be able to sing a song if that man didn't exist. So, I don't know if they look at it as a [Michael] Jordan and Kobe [Bryant] thing but I don't. I can't even look at it. He's light years away. There is no competing. Hell no. I got shrines and shit of this man hanging up in my house. Hell nah, I ain't better than him."

However, it's true CB has struggled to shake the Rihanna assault case that transpired back in 2009 before the Grammys. Brown beat up Rihanna outside of the awards before pleading guilty to one count of felony assault. In 2020, RiRi said she'd forgiven him. However, Brown said on his Instagram Story last February that people still "hate" him for the act.

Check out Fat Joe comparing Chris Brown to Michael Jackson below.

