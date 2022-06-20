Chris Brown Reacts to People Saying He’s Better Than Michael Jackson

Chris Brown recently addressed the long-held comparison to Michael Jackson and if the Virginia crooner believes he is better than the King of Pop.

On Monday (June 20), Power 106 radio host Big Boy's Big Boy TV aired a segment of his new interview with Breezy from the singer's home. During the talk, Big Boy asked the "No Guidance" singer about his fans saying he's better than MJ.

Chris Brown initially answered by calling the assertion, "Cap."

"I stay the hell up out of [that argument]," he said at the 1:03-mark of the clip. "I'ma keep it 100. I kind of back off of it. My personal take on it, I wouldn't even be breathing or even be able to sing a song if that man didn't exist. So, I don't know if they look at it as a [Michael] Jordan and Kobe [Bryant] thing but I don't."

"I can't even look at it," Chris Brown continued. "He's light years away. There is no competing. Hell no. I got shrines and shit of this man hanging up in my house. Hell nah, I ain't better than him."

Chris Brown and Michael Jackson comparisons have gone on for years. Back in 2019, 50 Cent came out and said that he thought CB was a better entertainer than the late musical icon.

"CB better then MJ to me now, I can’t believe mike wanted to touch the little boys booty.‍♂️what the fuck man," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram.

Fif doubled down a few months later. "I would hate to be a R&B nigga right now," 50 wrote in the caption of a video of Chris Brown dancing. "This fool better then MJ no [cap]."

Chris Brown is currently prepping the release of his new album Breezy, which is set to drop on June 24.

See Chris Brown discussing MJ comparisons below.