June 2022 New Music Releases

The first half of 2022 is almost over and the last several weeks have provided us with some big-name releases from artists like Pusha-T, Future, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar. Hip-hop continues to apply pressure in the month of June.

Following a three-year solo album hiatus, Chris Brown is returning with a new LP on June 24 titled Breezy. The Virginia crooner has been rolling out the release since the top of the year, having already put out the singles "Iffy" and "WE (Warm Embrace)" in January and April, respectively. Chris has signified he will get back to his R&B roots on this album, his newest since the 2020 duet project with Young Thug, Slime & B.

"NOT GON LIE... It take a different type of LOVE mixed wit heartbreak for some of these songs on my album," he wrote on his Instagram Story in April. "So ahead of time.... THANK YOU." In promotion of the album, Chris will be hitting the road with Lil Baby on the One of Them Ones Tour. The 36-date tour kicks off on July 15 in Raleigh, N.C., making stops in Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston and more, before closing out on Aug. 27 in Las Vegas.

Coming off the mega success of Beerbongs & Bentleys and Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone will try to outdo himself on album No. 4, Twelve Carat Toothache. Posty initially hoped to put out the album in 2020, but pushed back the release, presumably due to the pandemic. In April, Post Malone's manager Dre London revealed the project would be due out in May. The date has since been adjusted to June 3. A few weeks ago, Post released the single "Cooped Up" featuring Roddy Ricch, which the duo performed on Saturday Night Live.

Kevin Gates' new Khaza album arrives on June. 24. The Baton Rouge, La. rapper is back with the follow-up to his 2019 I'm Him LP. Khaza features 19 songs including the previously released singles "Big Lyfe" and "Bad for Me." The third studio album in Gates' discography, the former XXL Freshman shows his growth on the project without compromising his aggressive approach. Kevin Gates will also be embarking on a summer tour in promotion of the album. The Big Lyfe Tour starts in August and ends in October.

See more June 2022 new music releases from Joey Bada$$, Logic, Asian Doll and more below.