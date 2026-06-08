Pooh Shiesty, His Father and Big30 Trial Date for Alleged Gucci Mane Robbery Delayed Until 2027

The trial date for Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30 and six other men accused of robbing Gucci Mane has been delayed until 2027.

Following a request for a continuance in the trial, on June 5, Senior United States District Judge David C. Godbey signed off on the postponement.

"The failure to grant a continuance in this case would deny defendant’s counsel the reasonable time necessary for effective preparation taking into account the exercise of due diligence," the ruling reads. "By taking into account the exercise of due diligence by defense counsel, a continuance of the duration granted by this order is necessary for effective preparation by defense counsel."

Initially slated to begin on July 6, the case will now be seen in court on Feb. 22, 2027. The final pretrial conference is scheduled for Feb. 17, 2027

Pooh Shiesty, his father, Lontrell Williams Sr., Big30 and six other codefendants are charged with federal robbery and kidnapping charges. Prosecutor claims the men lured Gucci Mane to a Dallas recording studio under guise of working on music. Instead, Pooh displayed an assault rifle and demanded that Gucci Mane sign a form releasing Pooh from his 1017 recording contract, according to investigators. Afterward, Pooh and his crew allegedly robbed Gucci Mane and the people he was with of money, jewelry and other valuables.

Following the group's arrest in April, Pooh Shiesty remains behind bars after being denied pre-trial release. His father and Big30 have been freed on bond ahead of the trial.

See Court Records Showing Pooh Shiesty and His Codefendants' New Trial Date

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