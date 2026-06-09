The Alleged Gucci Mane Robbery Case Has a Cast of Rappers, Family Members and Serious Consequences Leading to One Big Trial

Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30 and six more men are set to stand trial for the alleged robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane and others at a Dallas recording studio on Jan. 10. Here are the latest updates in the case.

Charges: Pooh Shiesty and Big30 are facing charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, extortion and aiding and abetting. Pooh's dad and Kedarius Waters are facing charges of kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, extortion and aiding and abetting. The remaining defendants—Terrance Rodgers, Damarian Gipson, Demarcus Glover, Kordae Johnson and Darrion McDaniel—have been charged with kidnapping conspiracy charges, as well as transporting stolen goods across state lines.

Pleas: All nine defendants have entered not-guilty pleas and are set to stand trial.

Bond Status for Pooh Shiesty, His Father and Big30: Pooh Shiesty remains in custody after being denied bond. His father and Big30 have been freed on pretrial release.

Trial Date: Feb. 22, 2027

Potential Sentence: All nine men are facing the possibility of life in prison if convicted.

Investigators say Pooh and company lured Gucci Mane to a Dallas recording studio to do music. During the session, Pooh allegedly pulled out an assault rifle and demanded that Gucci sign a form releasing Pooh from his 1017 contract. Afterward, police say the men robbed Gucci and the people he came with of cash, jewelry and other valuables.

Gucci addressed the incident on the song "Crash Dummy," which he released in April, a week after Pooh and his codefendants were arrested.

See 47 of the Longest Prison Bids in Hip-Hop History C-Murder, Max B, B.G. and more.