Chris Brown Denies Rape Allegations as Text Messages From Alleged Accuser Surface

Chris Brown isn't remaining silent after being accused by an unnamed woman of rape following a party on Diddy's yacht on Miami's Star Island back in 2020.

According to a report from TMZ on Wednesday (March 9), Breezy shared voicenotes from his alleged accuser, who filed a $20 million lawsuit against him. Text messages from this same woman also emerged online, seemingly proving the R&B singer's innocence.

In the voicenote, which according to the video was sent on Sat., Feb. 26, the woman is heard saying, "You're like, reading the messages and stuff. And you haven't blocked me yet, so I'm guessing you don't hate me. I just wanna see you again. I mean, just [you] answered the phone and then hung up. Just let me know if you want me to leave you alone. I definitely will, but I really just wanna fuck [inaudible] again."

As for the series of text messages exchanged between the woman, identified in her lawsuit as Jane Doe, and Brown, the two apparently conversed after the alleged rape took place in December of 2020. Within that conversation, the woman, who is a professional choreographer, dancer, model and music artist, sent nude images to the Virginia crooner while Brown advised her to take a Plan B—a morning after contraceptive—to avoid pregnancy, just in case. This likely means the two had sex. The text messages were reportedly obtained by both TMZ and Radar Online,

The woman also responded in one message saying, "I wanna fuck u tonight at midnight lol."

There were several text exchanges between the two between Jan. 1, 2021 and Jan. 13, 2021. However, it doesn't appear that Chris had responded after that point.

TMZ reports that months later, after the woman and Chris Brown spoke of meeting again, which didn't end up happening, she sent another nude photo of herself and texted, "U were honestly the best dick I've had lol i just want it again."

After not receiving a response, the woman typed again, "U knew full well I wasn't pressing u bout no dick. U told me to stay and then gonna try to play me? Nah that's crazy i didn't deserve that but u def got it."

Following the text messages emerging online, Chris Brown also shared a message on his Instagram Story.

He wrote, "No more dragging me through the mud. CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE [cap emoji]. Now let's see if the media will keep that same energy they had trying to destroy me, to Run the real story. Me and my legal team are taking legal action on this situation. You don't play with people lives like that. THX TEAM BREEZY..."

chris brown rape accuser instagram story chrisbrownofficial via Instagram loading...

George Vrabeck, the attorney for the alleged accuser, along with Ariel Mitchell, confirmed to XXL this afternoon that they are no longer representing the accuser in this case.

Vrabeck said, "Ariel Mitchell and I remain 100% committed to representing victims of sexual abuse or assault. The Miami Beach PD provided us with information last Thursday that precludes us from representing Jane Doe in the Chris Brown matter. We appreciate and are grateful for the Miami Beach PD's good work."

The Miami Beach Police Department has additionally obtained the text messages and is investigating the case.

As previously reported, Jane Doe filed the lawsuit against Breezy on Jan. 27 of this year. She claims Brown offered her a drink in December of 2020, which made her experience "a sudden, unexplained change in consciousness." The woman also said in her complaint that she later felt "disoriented, physically unstable," and accuses Brown of kissing her despite her refusal and raping her.

Chris appeared to respond to the allegations back in January, calling it "a pattern of cap."

XXL has reached out to the Miami Beach Police Department for comment.