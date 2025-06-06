Toosii Compares YoungBoy Never Broken Again to Michael Jackson, Internet Flames Him for Wild Statement

Toosii has proclaimed YoungBoy Never Broke Again to be the Michael Jackson of this generation and the internet flamed him for his wild statement.

Toosii Compares NBA YoungBoy to Michael Jackson, Fans React

On Friday (June 6), Toosii hopped on social media and posted a wild statement that left the internet in shambles. The former 2021 XXL Freshman compared NBA YoungBoy to the late King of Pop.

"NBA YoungBoy really the Michael Jackson of this generation[.] It's crazy," he wrote on Instagram, which you can view down below this post.

It's unclear why Toosii would compare MJ to YB, but, arguably, the Baton Rouge, La. rapper is currently one of the most popular artists in the rap game.

Nevertheless, fans were quick to flame Toosii for eyebrow-raising remark.

"The fact that this is an actual thought someone formulated and then posted, shows we're cooked," wrote one user on Instagram.

Another person typed, "Now why tf you gotta disrespect MJ like that?"

Other people debated Toosii's statement by arguing that Chris Brown was this generation's Michael Jackson, while others posited NBA YoungBoy as this generation's Tupac Shakur, not Michael Jackson.

Some commenters agreed with Toosii's statement and clarified that in terms of popularity, YB is equivalent to Michael Jackson during his heyday.

"Y'all know damn well he don't mean technically musically he means how well known and how large the fan bases are, yall weird and could never try to salt YB down," wrote one fan.

NBA YoungBoy Receives Pardon From President Trump, Embarks on Tour

Last month, President Donald Trump pardoned NBA YoungBoy, who was on five years of supervised release after spending a year in prison on federal gun charges. However, specifics surrounding YoungBoy's pardon are very limited. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old rhymer was happy with Trump's gesture.

"I want to thank President Trump for granting me a pardon and giving me the opportunity to keep building—as a man, as a father and as an artist," he wrote in a statement. "The moment means a lot. It opens the door to a future I've worked hard for and I'm fully prepared to step into this."

NBA YoungBoy is now prepping for his Make America Slime Again Tour, which kicks off Sept. 1 in Dallas and wraps up Nov. 12 in Seattle.

Check out Toosii's post and reactions below.

Read Toosii's Statement Comparing NBA YoungBoy to Michael Jackson

See Fans React to Toosii Comparing NBA YoungBoy to Michael Jackson