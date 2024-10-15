Toosii Lied About Quitting Rap

Toosii goes back on his promise to quit rapping if his new project sold 20,000 copies.

Toosii Claims He's Going to Quit Rap, Reneges

Last week, Toosii was riding high off the release of his new project Jaded, which dropped on Oct. 4. In a video shared on his Instagram Story, he claimed he would end his career if the offering sold 20,000 units or less.

"[If I sell] 20,000, I will quit rapping, y'all got my word," he said in the video below. "I will go get the sh*t some other way. So don't ever get this sh*t misconstrued. This ain't about no numbers. That's how confident I am, I'm trying to tell y'all."

He confidently added, "This project selling. And this project moving, what [are] we, No. 4 right now on all genres. My sh*t moving. Don't get it misconstrued, it's not the numbers that got me talking like this at all. It's the fact that I hate that the game don't respect good music."

On Monday (Oct. 14), the official first-week sales numbers were released, revealing Jaded notched 15,734 equivalent album sales and came in at No. 50 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In response, Toosii posted, "Who job hiring…?" on X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, a couple hours later, he implied he was only joking.

"Alright jokes over wrap this sh*t up by tomorrow," he tweeted. "I just went 50 billboard Top 200 on a mixtape don’t let the jokes fool you stay blessed!"

Check out Toosii's posts below.

See Toosii Joke About Looking for a Job After His New Project Sells 16,000 Units

Toosie tweet. toosie2x/X