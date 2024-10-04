Tee Grizzley, Toosii, Rich Homie Quan and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As the fourth quarter of 2024 begins, there's no shortage of music from some of the best artists in the game dropping in the first release week of October. This time, a Detroit rapper delivers what he says is the best project of his career, an East Coast rap-crooner releases his third LP, the posthumous album from melodious Atlanta rhymer arrives and more.

Tee Grizzley Releases Post Traumatic Album

Tee Grizzley comes out of hibernation to release his first offering of 2024, Post Traumatic. The Detroit rapper has been building up to the release with multiple well-received singles including "Swear to God" featuring Future, "Detroit" featuring 42 Dugg and "Blow for Blow" featuring J. Cole. The album will also feature guest appearances from G Herbo, YTB Fatt, Hunxho, Tink and others. Tee believes the new project is his magnum opus. "My best work with some of the best artist," Tee captioned the cover art on Instagram. "I can’t wait till yall hear it."

Toosii Drops Jaded Album

Toosii follows his gold 2023 album Naujour with the new LP Jaded. Coming in at 13 songs, Jaded features the previously released singles "Champs Élysées" featuring Gunna and "Fuk You Mean." The personal project comes on the heels of Toosii having a trying year and growing from his tribulations. "To all my fans thank you for being patient and watering my flowers," Toosii shared on Instagram when announcing the release earlier this month. "This year has been nothing but growth for me. I took 7 months to get myself and my mental together, stressing, depressed, between being a father and being an artist it really took a toll on me. I love you for waiting. The wait is soon over."

Rich Homie Quan's Posthumous Forever Going In Album Arrives

Just about a month after his tragic passing, Rich Homie Quan's posthumous album Forever Going In arrives. Released on only a few hours' notice, the latest album from the late Atlanta rapper comes in at 35 songs. Made up of mostly solo tracks, there are some assists from 2 Chainz, Skilla Baby, Plies, Sukihana and more. RHQ tragically passed at the age of 34 on Sept. 5. His cause of death has since been ruled to be caused by an accidental drug overdose. However, his legacy will live on through his music.

Check out all the new projects dropping this week from 310Babii, Jabee and more below.