Kendrick Lamar Narrates New Nike Kobe Bryant Ad: Watch

Nike has commissioned Kendrick Lamar to pay homage to Kobe Bryant on the late NBA legend's birthday.

On Sunday (Aug. 23), what would have been the lifelong Los Angeles Lakers player's 42nd birthday, the shoe giant released a gripping 90-second ad in honor of Kobe. The inspiring clip features video of the legendary hooper interwoven with various other athletes while classical music scores the entire visual. K-Dot provides the voice talent. "Kobe taught us to be better," Kendrick preaches. "A better dreamer. Better waker. Better stretcher. Better walker. Better talker. Better walking the walk and talking the talk. Better blocker. Better sprinter. Better loser. Better winner. Just be better."

"Better form," he continues. "Focus. Better friend. Better fighter. Better rider. Better eater. Better leader. Better generation. Better nation. Just be better. Can you do that?"

The commercial is to help launch "Mamba Week," Nike's seven-day tribute to Kobe Bryant's. legacy.

"Kobe taught us to be better," the video clip is captioned. "A better scorer, better mentor, better father, better champion. Today, on his birthday, we continue his endless pursuit of better."

Kobe Bryant died in January as the result of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna, six other passengers and the pilot were also killed. The global icon was revered in hip-hop circles.

This isn't the first time Kendrick has showed California love to Kobe. Following the NBA great's final season, the DAMN. rapper narrated a tribute to the end of his career called Fade to Black.