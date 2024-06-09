Chris Brown Stunned After Fan Reveals Her Engagement Was Called Off Because She Went to His Concert

During a concert performance, Chris Brown was left stunned when a fan displayed a sign revealing that her engagement was called off because she attended his show.

On Sunday (June 9), a video went viral featuring Chris Brown interacting with his fans at his concert and being dumbfounded by a concertgoer's sign. In the clip, which can be viewed below, Breezy is talking to the audience when his attention is drawn to a sign held by a fan. The R&B singer is taken aback by the message displayed on the sign and pauses to read it carefully.

According to a video shared by The Shade Room, the sign reads, "Engagement was called 'Off' cuz I came to see you." However, Brown incorrectly read it as, "I called off my engagement to come see you."

The singer was left stunned for a second after reading the sign. "That's crazy," Brown said. "I love you baby, I appreciated that," he added while laughing to himself.

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, were also shocked by Brown's reading of the sign in the video.

"That girl said her engagement was called off because she went to CB concert [loudly crying face emoji] [man face palming emoji]," wrote one person. "I just wanna know did she purchase the meet & greet too?? Because that's matter…"

"Calling off your engagement to see Chris Brown is diabolical [four cry laughing emojis] i mean I love him too but damn," another fan commented.

Another X user posted: "If my girl called off our engagement to see chris brown and did the meet and greet she wouldnt be getting married [loudly crying face emoji]."

Chris Brown Charges Over $1,000 for Meet-and-Greet Again

Speaking of meet-and-greets, Chris Brown is raising eyebrows again after the price for his meet-and-greet photos resurfaced online.

Last Thursday (June 6), the 35-year-old crooner kicked off his 11:11 Tour in Detroit. In line with his past treks, the 11:11 tour dates featured a meet-and-greet session with Breezy, which typically cost $1,000. But this one was particularly expensive, costing $1,111, which aligns with Brown's latest album, 11:11.

Although his meet-and-greets are pricey, fans don't seem to mind. The meet-and-greet package is currently sold out for the entire tour. It's worth mentioning that Brown has the potential to earn over $800,000 from his meet-and-greet packages if he meets with 20 fans at each of the 36 scheduled shows. Ka-ching!

Watch Chris Brown's surprise reaction after reading a fan's sign at his concert below.

