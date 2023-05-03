Missy Elliott and DJ Kool Herc Chosen to Be Inducted Into 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its list of inductees for the 2023 class, revealing Missy Elliott and DJ Kool Herc will be the latest members of the hip-hop community to be honored.

On Wednesday (May 3), the Rock Hall revealed the latest 13 music acts to make the cut for the 2023 class. Missy Elliott has been chosen in the performers category after her first year on the ballot. Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc will also be included in the class via the Musical Excellence Award.

Other acts who will be inducted in this year's class include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson and The Spinners. Link Wray, Chaka Khan, Al Cooper, Bernie Taupin and late Soul Train host Don Cornelius have also been picked in the awards catagories.

"This year’s incredible group of inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll," said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of hip-hop."

For the second year in a row, A Tribe Called Quest failed to make the class after being on the ballot. Missy Elliott and DJ Kool Herc join a growing list of rappers who have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame including Jay-Z, 2Pac, Run-D.M.C., N.W.A and others. Last year, Eminem was chosen. The 38th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.