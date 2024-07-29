Ice Spice’s Y2K! Album Got a Higher Pitchfork Rating Than These 20 Hip-Hop Albums and It Blows Our Minds

Ice Spice's Y2K! got a higher Pitchfork rating than a bunch of critically acclaimed hip-hop albums and it blows our minds.

The internet is in an uproar over Pitchfork's review of Ice Spice's Y2K! album, which the music review blog gave a 7.6 out of 10. On Monday (July 29), the publication shared a detailed review of Y2K!, which many fans criticized on its first listen when the album dropped on Friday (July 26). Pitchfork gave the project the highest rating of a female rapper this year. Y2K! was also one of the publication's highest-reviewed rap albums in general, with ScHoolboy Q's Blue Lips being the only album to beat it out with a rating of 8.3.

Similarly, Pitchfork rated Ice Spice's debut EP Like...? a 7.6 in 2023, which was higher than Drake and 21 Savage's album, Her Loss, Future's I Never Liked You and Lil Baby's It's Only Me. All of those albums were praised for being some of 2022's best rap albums.

Overall, it seems Pitchfork has a real affinity for Ice Spice, more so than a lot of legendary rappers. For example, Y2K! was given the same score as Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which is just blowing our minds.

Check out 20 other reputable albums Pitchfork reviewed that were ranked lower than Ice Spice's Y2K! below.

See 20 Hip-Hop Albums Pitchfork Rated Lower Than Ice Spice's Y2K!

Megan Thee Stallion’s Megan - rated 6.6

Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You - rated 7.0

Gunna’s Wunna - rated 7.2

J. Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive - rated 6.9

Eminem’s The Death of Slim Shady - rated 4.8

Missy Elliott’s Under Construction - rated 7.2

Lupe Fiasco’s Samurai - rated 7.4

Jay-Z The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse - rated 7.5

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday - rated 6.5

Future’s Future - rated 7.3

21 Savage’s American Dream - rated 6.8

Mac Miller’s Swimming - rated 7.5

Killer Mike’s Michael - rated 6.5

Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV - rated 6.2

Nas’s Kings Disease 3 - rated 7.1

JID’s The Forever Story - rated 7.3

Jeezy’s TM 103: Hustlerz Ambition - rated 6.7

Childish Gambino’s Bando Stone and the New World - rated 6.7

Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day - rated 6.7

50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’ - rated 7.0