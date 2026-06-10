GoldLink Addresses in New Freestyle the Drama Over Old Mac Miller Tribute Post Where He Appeared to Accuse Mac of Copying His Music

GoldLink addresses in new freestyle the drama over his old Mac Miller tribute post, where he appeared to accuse Mac of copying his music.

On Wednesday (June 10), Link shared a new freestyle on social media, which he captioned with a shoulder shrug. The Washington D.C rapper appears to dedicate the song to the people who were going at his neck for a post he shared after Mac's 2019 death.

"This for you ni**as that was all on my d**k/Tryna start some bullsh*t from Mac Miller and sh*t," GoldLink raps. "That's my brother, and he did what he did and that's it/You should probably ask Tyler how he feel bout that sh*t/When we wa ridin' in that Tesla before we switched to his Benz/ All I'm saying is that sh*t ain't what you think that it is."

GoldLink is referencing a lengthy post he shared online in the wake of Mac Miller's death. In the post, GoldLink praised Mac and their friendship, but implied that the Pittsburgh MC used Link's And After That, We Didn’t Talk album as a “blueprint” for Miller���s Divine Feminine LP. The timing didn't sit well with Mac's fans.

The following month, GoldLink responded to backlash over his post and denied that his intent was to expose Mac for copying him.

“The whole post I made about Mac Miller was about love and that ni**as can actually be brothers,” he said. “It wasn’t about stealing. I never used the word ‘copy,’ I never used the word ‘steal.'"

“Mac Miller wrote all of Divine Feminine. That was a great album,” he added. “That’s one of the realest ni**as I ever met.”

Check out GoldLink's new freestyle below.

Listen to GoldLink's New Freestyle Where He Addresses His Controversial 2019 Mac Miller Tribute Post