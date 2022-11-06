Over the weekend, Dr. Dre inducted Eminem into the prestigious 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

On Saturday (Nov. 5), Eminem was among an illustrious group of musicians who were ushered into the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at an induction ceremony in Los Angeles, Calif. Veteran hip-hop producer Dr. Dre was given the honor to enshrine his longtime friend and collaborator into the Rock Hall.

During his speech, Dre recalled the first time Interscope Records honcho Jimmy Iovine called him to let him know that Em was a White guy. "That completely fucked me up," Dre reportedly said with a laugh, according to Billboard.

Nevertheless, Dre knew "that his gifts were undeniable," despite people trying to discourage him from working with the then-unknown Detroit rapper.

Dre also added: "[Eminem] brought hip-hop to middle America."

Dr. Dre also shared a funny anecdote about his preparation for his induction speech.

“When I started working on this speech, I asked Eminem if there was anything specific that he’d like me to say to everybody, something that he wants people to know," he stated. "And he said, ‘Okay, number one, I want you to tell everybody that I have a huge penis."

"But when he started counting I was wondering why he decided to use this finger [raises his pinky finger," Dre jokingly added.

After being inducted, Eminem delivered an electrifying performance of his classic hits including "My Name Is," "Not Afraid," "Stan" (with Ed Sheeran)," "Forever" and more.

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on HBO on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. EST.

Check Out Photos of Eminem Performing at 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Below

Inductee Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Theo Wargo/Getty Images loading...

Mr. Porter and Inductee Eminem perform onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Theo Wargo/Getty Images loading...

Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Theo Wargo/Getty Images loading...

Eminem performs onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Theo Wargo/Getty Images loading...