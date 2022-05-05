Benzino Slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for Eminem Induction

Benzino is calling out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after Eminem was announced as an inductee for the 2022 class.

On Wednesday (May 4), Benzino went on a mini rant via Twitter, sharing his feelings about Shady being revealed as a Hall inductee earlier in the day.

"Rock and roll hall of fame is just like the Grammy’s, they have no respect for our culture, Black or Hip Hop and if you don’t agree, you’re racist, period point blank," ’Zino tweeted.

In a follow-up post, he named all the rappers who he believes deserve to be in the Rock Hall of Fame.

"So where’s Nas, Eric B and RAKIM, Kool Moe D, Epmd, Fearless Four, Fat Boyz, Lauren Hill, Little Kim, OutKast and 100s other Black rappers??" Benzino questioned. "GTFOH."

Eminem was announced as the only rapper to be included in the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class that also includes Dolly Parton, Lionell Richie, Duran Duran, Eurhythmics, Carl Simon, Pat Benatar and Judas Priest. Shady joins a short list of rappers who have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Run-DMC, Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, N.W.A, Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z.

Benzino's rant comes less than a month after he declared peace in his multi-decade beef with the Detroit rapper.

"To all @Eminem fans & Stans all over the world, the beef is officially over," Benzino tweeted on March 17. "I’m letting y’all know I have no hate towards any of his fans & recognize his contributions to Hip Hop. He truly is apart of the culture & 1 of the best to rock the mic regardless of his color."

Lately, Benzino has been in the news quite frequently, whether he be refuting rumors about his sexuality, going back-and-forth with 50 Cent and his daughter Coi Leray or dropping new music. Benzino is slated to fight Aaron Carter in a celebrity boxing match on June 11.

Check out the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2022 announcement below.