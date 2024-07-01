10 of the Coolest Historical Hip-Hop Items You Could Own With the Right Bid

From June 26 to July 19, auction site Gotta Have Rock and Roll is holding a hip-hop auction for some of the coolest historical hip-hop items that fans could own with the right bid. Within the collection are handwritten rhymes, exclusive records, signed autographs, the attire worn by musicians during monumental concerts or shows and even everyday appliances once owned or used by a notable rapper. One item that's estimated to rake in at least $20,000 is a hand-drawn and signed nude sketch from Ye, who worked on it in 1996 during his high school days. The illustration is said to come from the collection of one of the Yeezy founder's cousins. The minimum bid is $5,000.

The late hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur also has a few interesting items for sale including a red bandana and his prison ID card with his vital statistics and a handwritten letter in which he requested a new ID card during his time at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, N.Y. in 1995. Both items are estimated to be purchased for around $75,000 and have a $5,000 minimum bid.

Other trinkets like Snoop Dogg's used and own marijuana grinder are being auctioned off as well. According to the grinder's description, it contains a brown substance that resembles cinnamon. Although the minimum bid is $500, it's expected to at least go for $2,000. Hip-hop enthusiasts will also get a kick out of unreleased records from their favorite MCs. For a minimum bid of $750, someone can own Missy Elliott and Timbaland's original 2-inch master reels, which feature "Beep Me 911," "Pass Da Blunt" and 46 other tracks. Slick Rick's original cassette demo of "The Ruler's Back" and two unreleased songs called "Somewhere" and "Samson" have a $300 minimum bid.

No matter what rap lovers decide to purchase, they will ultimately get a bang for their buck.

Take a look at 10 of the dope hip-hop items you can own with the correct bid below.