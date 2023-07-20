Lil Wayne Loved Drake When They First Met Because Wayne Was a Missy Elliott Fan, She Responds

Lil Wayne said in a new interview this week that he loved Drake when they first met because Wayne was a Missy Eliott fan.

On Tuesday (July 18), The New York Times posted an article by their contributors Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli titled 50 Times, 50 Stories. The article, written from the rapper's point of view, covers Trina, Busta Rhymes, Lil Wayne, Cam'ron and Styles P, to name a few. In Lil Wayne's portion of the article, the 40-year-old rapper spoke about what it was like growing up in New Orleans, his introduction to hip-hop music, how he discovered Nicki Minaj and Drake, and more. Lil Wayne also mentioned how his love for Missy Elliott gravitated him toward the Canadian rapper.

"Before there was Drake and people who were rapping and singing, Missy was doing that," Lil Wayne stated. "That captivated me, and I was moved by that. It made me want to do it. That's why I loved Drake when I met Drake."

Missy Elliott Says She's Grateful for Lil Wayne Showing Love

On Wednesday (July 19), Missy Elliott replied to a tweet about Weezy's kind words. In the tweet below, she thanked the Young Money Entertainment founder for his kind words and took a trip down memory lane.

"I am so Grateful," Missy Elliott wrote in the tweet. "Wayne has shown me love since 1996 he was a lil kid & I remember birdman saying my son love you & he called Wayne on the phone & from that day he has shown the same LOVE & RESPECT for me & my work & mind you Wayne is a LEGEND himself!"

The New York Times article, 50 Times, 50 Stories, pays homage to hip-hop's 50th anniversary. Readers can assess the rapper they'd like to learn more about by clicking their names.

