Ebro Darden Calls Out Drake for Never Saying Anything About Black Issues

Ebro Darden recently called out Drake for never saying anything about Black issues following Drake's diss toward Childish Gambino's song "This Is America" during his performance at the It's All a Blur Tour.

On July 12, Hot 97's Ebro Darden discussed how Drake never speaks up about Black issues while conversing with Nadeska Alexis and Lowkey on Apple Music's Rap Life Review series. In the clip, which can be seen below, the three hosts of the series spoke about Drake's shade toward Childish Gambino's 2018 single during Drizzy's set at the It's All a Blur Tour at Chicago's United Center. By the 19:23-mark of the video, Ebro Darden expressed that Drake has yet to take a stand for justice.

"Drake, who has never shown up, and y'all know I'm the biggest Drake fan on this show," Ebro Darden said in the video. "Drake has never shown up to have anything to say about anything going on in society with Black folks or anything other than himself."

The Rap Life Review hosts added that they don't expect Drake to speak on these important topics within the Black community because he hasn't done so in the past.

Drake Disses Childish Gambino's "This Is America" During His It's All a Blur Tour

On July 5, Drake took a shot at Childish Gambino at his It's All a Blur Tour stop at Chicago's United Center. During his set, one headline at the bottom of the stage displayed a message to the crowd: "The overrated and over-awarded hit song, 'This Is America,' was originally a Drake diss record." Childish Gambino admitted during an interview back in April with GQ magazine that "This Is America" started as a Drake diss.

Watch Ebro Darden call out Drake for never saying anything about Black issues below.

