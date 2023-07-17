Drake Plays Tyga’s ‘Rack City’ and Sings Along to Try to Get Podcaster Bobbi Althoff to Name a Favorite Tyga Song

Drake played Tyga's "Rack City" during an interview on a recent podcast episode after the host claimed she didn't know who Tyga is.

Drake Plays Tyga's "Rack City" During Podcast Interview

Drake was recently a guest on The Really Good Podcast hosted by Bobbi Althoff. During a snippet of the full interview shared on Sunday (July 16), Drizzy tried to put Bobbi on to Tyga after the host was clueless about the "Taste" rapper.

"What's your favorite Tyga song?" Drake asks in the video clip below.

"Is he married to Kylie Jenner? Is that the guy that dated [her]?" Bobbi then questions.

"Yeah, maybe before the iPhone or something," Drake responds after laughing. "That's such ancient gossip."

"Does he sing?" Bobbi queries. "I don't know who that is."

Drake then proceeds to play Tyga's 2011 breakout single "Rack City" and sings along to the chorus. Bobbi, still clueless, appears to be unimpressed by the track and reaches over and pauses the song to Drake's displeasure.

Drake and Bobbi Have Another Awkward Moment During Interview

That wasn't the only awkward instance that transpired during the interview. During another moment during the conversation, Drake low-key played himself after thinking Bobbi was referencing one of his songs.

See video of Drake on Bobbi Althoff's The Really Good Podcast below.

Watch Drake Play "Rack City" and Sing Along to Try to Get Podcaster Bobbi Althoff to Name a Favorite Tyga Song Below