Drake’s New Tour Includes a Visual of Floating Sperm on Stage – Watch

Drake and 21 Savage kicked off their highly anticipated It's All a Blur Tour with the first night of the trek at Chicago's United Center on Wednesday night (July 5). During Drake's set, he debuted a visual that finds him performing against a backdrop of what appears to be swirling sperm, which are swimming in a corkscrew motion around the stage. In video taken from the performance below, Drake is sans 21 Savage performing one of his ballads while animated spunk follows him around the stage.

Drake and 21 Savage are just getting started on tour. They are set to make 56 stops on their massive arena tour including cities like New York, Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Memphis, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Miami and more. The Her Loss duo will be on tour throughout the summer and into the fall, closing out on Oct. 9 in Columbus, Ohio.

The official setlist for the tour has been released. Drake is performing 35 songs and 21 Savage adds 12 to the mix. The two then come together to perform five collab tracks before Drizzy closes things out with "Legend."

