DJ Khaled has gotten his hands on Drake's new book and the We the Best boss is thoroughly impressed.

DJ Khaled Reads Drake's New Book

On Monday (June 26), DJ Khaled shared video on his Instagram page of himself unboxing Drake's new book Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham, which dropped on June 24.

"If you haven't gotten Drake's new book, you're behind time," DJ Khaled says in the video (below) before starting to read from the book, which is apparently filled with one-line quotes on each page.

"'Life isn't fair but karma helps,'" Khaled reads, before concluding, "The Boy special, now."

"'Some days I got it all figured out but most days I never learn,'" Khaled continues reading. "I'm not making this up. The Boy different. The minute you think you figured out The Boy, the man writes a book."

"He's giving you keys. Each key leads to the next key," Khaled adds.

Drake commented on Khaled's hilarious post, donning the producer the "official narrator."

Drake reacts to DJ Khaled reading his new poetry book 2023. djkhaled/Instagram loading...

Drake Releases Poetry Book

Drake became an author when he released his new book on June 24. As Khaled noted, the book is filled with one-liners fit for Instagram captions. The book is being sold for $19.95 via Drake's merchandise website drakerelated.com and the book's publisher Phaidon.com. The Boy also announced he will be putting out a new album that appears to be titled For All the Dogs.

Watch DJ Khaled Read Drake's New Book Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham Below