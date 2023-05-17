DJ Khaled Speeds Dangerously on a Jet Ski to Visit Future at Home, Future Tells Khaled to Turn Around

DJ Khaled filmed himself speeding dangerously on his jet ski while headed to Future's house. Only one problem: Future wasn't home.

On Tuesday (May 16), Future reshared a clip on his Instagram Story of DJ Khaled's video of himself alarmingly speeding on his jet ski. It appears The We the Best Music honcho was headed to Future's house to pick up something important. "Future where you at with the music, I'm on my way," he screams while flying on his jet ski.

However, Future wasn't home. So on the Atlanta rapper's IG Story video he captioned it, "I'm not home, turn around [crying loudly emoji]."

Khaled reshared HNDRXX's video on his IG Story so, hopefully, he received the message before he arrived at his house. We must also stress that speeding on a jet ski at that high rate of speed is dangerous.

While riding his jet ski, the God Did creator had his fair share of issues on his personal watercraft. In 2015, he found himself lost at sea while on his jet ski after sunset and couldn't find his way back home. The 47-year-old producer had to put out an S.O.S. distress call via Snapchat.

"The key is to make it," he told his followers on the video-sharing platform. "It's so dark out here, we don't know where in the hell we at. This is against the law and not even just that, this ain't right," he adds.

Although Khaled never explained how he was rescued in his snaps, he did manage to make it back home. You can watch the video below.

DJ Khaled has to be careful when riding on his jet ski.

Watch DJ Khaled Speeding on His Jet Ski to Future's House Only for Future to Tell Him to Turn Around Below