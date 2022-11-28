An interview of DJ Khaled making a stance against producers' use of digital audio workstations like FL Studio and Logic has resurfaced and has the We the Best boss facing backlash.

On Nov. 26, Twitter user jordonlumley shared a snippet from a DJ Khaled interview on Hot 97 from 2015. During the clip, the God Did curator took a hard stance against beat makers who choose to use certain production programs.

"Producing changed. They made Logic. They made FruityLoops," DJ Khaled said, referring to FL Studio's former name. "It's called, too easy. It's called, you tell a computer what to program. That's why you see everybody is a producer and a DJ now."

He added, "But it takes a great producer like me to [say], 'Them sounds is garbage. They're fake. Don't fall for the trap.'"

Lumley asked people to weigh in prompting, "How you feel about this?"

"I produced 'theraflu' and 'wish you would' for khaled and kanye fully off FL studio," Grammy-winning producer Hit-Boy tweeted in reference to DJ Khaled's old comments on Monday (Nov. 28).

While Hit-Boy's response was more of a revelation, producer Cardo had a more pointed reply.

"Nigga shut up," he tweeted in response to the Khaled video. "He don’t know shit he talking about."

Khaled also got shots from budding beat makers as well.

"@djkhaled FUCK U BRUH!!!" another producer snapped. "I work HARD AS FUCK on FL STUDIO!!! Don’t slight mfs bcuz YOU have all the resources us SMALL PRODUCERS DONT!!! BITCH ASS NIGGA!!!!"

Many well-known producers use FL Studio and Logic to make beats including 9th Wonder, TM88, Pi'erre Bourne, Lex Luger, Boi-1da and many more. As previously stated, Khaled's own albums contain beats made with FL Studio. Maybe he's had a change of heart since then.

See More Reactions to DJ Khaled's Resurfaced Comments Below