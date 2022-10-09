Rick Ross Tells DJ Khaled He’s Afraid to Drink Almond Milk, Neither of Them Know How It’s Actually Made

Rick Ross is not afraid of anything except for one produce item—almond milk. In a debate with DJ Khaled, the Miami Bawse revealed that he's afraid of almond milk and wonders how it is actually made.

On an episode of GQ Hype Debate, which premiered on Friday (Oct. 7) on YouTube, Rick Ross and DJ Khaled go head to head to debate which is the greatest snack of all time. For Ross, it's his Rap Snacks potato chips with "Rozay Cheddar." For Khaled, it's Cinnamon Toast Crunch submerged in almond milk.

When Ross questioned Khaled's choice of plant-based milk for his cereal that's when their debate started getting comical. The Maybach Music Group honcho revealed that he's scared to drink almond milk.

"I'm still not up on the almond milk," Ross told Khaled. "Rozay still frightened."

Khaled assured him that almond milk is the way to go when it comes to eating cereal, but Ross still has his doubts.

"I'm frightened. I just got up on 2% milk a couple years ago," he said. "Now y'all trying to conspiracy."

"And it's the question: is it from the almond of the walnut? Is they squeezing it out of the peanut?" Ross asked, to which the God Did creator responded, "I don't have that answer and I usually have every answer."

According to WebMD, almond milk is made by blending almonds with water and straining the mixture to remove the solids and then adding vitamins and minerals. So technically, they are soaking the almond to get its milk base.

At the end of the video, Rick Ross and DJ Khaled enjoy a tall glass of Cinnamon Toast Crunch with almond milk.

So who you think won the debate?

Watch Rick Ross and DJ Khaled Debate Over Which Is the Greatest Snack of All Time Below