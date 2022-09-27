Rick Ross Asks Fans to Find Him a Pair of Jeffrey Dahmer Sunglasses

Rick Ross has an interesting call to action for his legion of fans. The rapper is looking for a pair of Jeffrey Dahmer-style sunglasses.

On Tuesday (Sept. 27), Rick Ross hit up Twitter with a request aimed at his 15.9 million followers as the direct result of the current craze surrounding Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the new Netflix series starring Evan Peters. Apparently, Rozay, who's known for his extensive collection of eyewear, wants someone on the internet to find him a pair of sunglasses modeled after the same look the notorious cannibalistic serial killer is known for.

"Locate me a pair of Dahmer shades," Rick Ross demanded in the tweet.

Ricky Rozay's hunt for a pair of the Milwaukee Monster's distinct version of wire-rimmed sunglasses from the 1970s and 1980s follows the recent release of Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, a semi-fictional TV series that focuses on the horrific story of Jeffrey Dahmer, who murdered a total of 17 men between 1978 and 1991. Since debuting on the streaming platform on Sept. 21, the popular series has been hit with a bit of controversy over the fact that many perceive the biographical show as a glorification of Dahmer's heinous crimes.

The Maybach Music Group boss' quirky request left some fans looking sideways at the "God Did" rapper. On the other hand, some social media users seem to be down with Ross' optical fashion sense.

"This man targeted young black and brown men," wrote one Twitter user. "Ross, you can do better than give light to a monster."

Another Twitter user, who is a proponent of the Biggest Boss' outreach weighed in with: "Facts, so I ain't the only one. Fuck what he did. Them shades fire."

"You weird for this," replied another person.

Some Rick Ross-savvy social media followers took the opportunity to call him out. They compared the rhymer to Dahmer by referencing some controversial lyrics he laid down on Rocko's 2013 track, "U.O.E.N.O," which also features Future.

"You are the same person who 'Put Molly in her champagne, she ain't [even] know it/Took her home and had fun with that, she ain't even know it,'" replied a Twitter user, quoting Ross' verse. "IDK why I'm surprised. Guess you ready for the next step, huh?"

Some Twitter users did come to Ross' defense, noting that a request for sunglasses isn't such a serious offense.

One Twitter user said: "He just asked about shades! Relax."

"Why you so mad," chimed in another. "People can't wear shades?"

In all likelihood, Rick Ross may have avoided the online back-and-forth as a simple internet search turns up several websites marketing the exact style of "Dahmer" shades the "Money in the Grave" MC is looking for.

Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Below