Rick Ross Says He Has No Interest in Eating Ass, Reveals Bedroom Turn-Ons

Rick Ross is a lover of many things when it comes to romance in the bedroom, but there’s one thing he won’t do with his significant other. In a recent interview, Rozay said he has no interest in eating ass.

In an interview with Beyond the Chair podcast, which debuted on YouTube last Friday (July 15), Rick Ross revealed some of his bedroom turn-ons with hosts Destine and Trishonna. During their discussion, the Miami rhymer described his bedroom activities as “a vibe.”

The conversation got really spicy when the ladies asked Rick Ross if he ever ate the booty like groceries.

“I really don’t have no taste for ass,” he said matter-of-factly at the 23-minute mark in the video below. “I’m just letting you know, I know what I like and I usually avoid the ass.”

Both Destine and Trishonna seemed disappointed by Ross’ answer and asked again, “You ain’t never ate ass?”

Ross replied: “I’m just letting you know, that ain’t a Rozay thing, right there.”

When asked if there’s anything off limits for him in the bedroom, the Maybach Music Group honcho said that he likes his vibe simple and not too outrageous.

"When I walk in, chicks done asked me, 'you ever watched 50 Shades of Grey?'" Ross explained, suggesting that he may not be interested in getting tied up with restraints in the bedroom. "Nah baby, I ain't watching 50 Shades of Grey...nah, we ain’t gon' watch that."

"I'ma have the weed lit, that goddamn Anita Baker is gonna be playing and I might tug on that ponytail a little bit," he continued. "And if your eyelashes end up on the marble floor, that’s cool too."

Not only is Rick Ross a boss in business, he handles his business in the bedroom as well.

Watch Rick Ross’ Interview with Beyond the Chair Podcast Below