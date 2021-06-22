Rick Ross Helps Launch Thighstop With Wingstop Amidst Chicken Wing Shortage

A boss like Rick Ross doesn't hesitate to make adjustments, especially when it impacts his business ventures.

On Monday (June 22), the Wingstop fast-food chain has offered their response to the current chicken wing shortage and Rozay is helping to disseminate the message. In a social media post, Ross is promoting the company's new digital food company called Thighstop.

"Nobody moves more wings than the boss Rick Ross and Wingstop," an announcer's voice says at the beginning of the commercial. "But now that there's a national wing shortage, guess you're done hustlin', huh Rick?"

The Maybach Music Group head honcho replies, "Nah, we doin' thighs."

"The hustle continues with Thighstop," the commercial concludes. "All the flavors you love now on thighs."

Thighstop can be ordered for delivery or pickup through the Doordash online food delivery platform. Like Wingstop, the newly launched virtual establishment offers 11 flavors of the chicken thighs with the option of bone-in or boneless.

According to CNN on Monday (June 21), the demand for chicken wings increased due to the pandemic when restaurants were closed, subsequently causing wing sales to rise.

Charlie Morrison, chairman and CEO of Wingstop Restaurants Inc., told CNN Business, "The [wholesale] price of wings a year ago was as low as 98 cents [per pound]. Today, it's at $3.22. So it's a meaningful difference."

Morrison added that the price of chicken thighs is significantly less and costs half of what a person would pay for wings today.

According to Wingstop's online blog, Wingsider, as of 2019 Rozay owns 28 Wingstop restaurants. There are more than 1,500 Wingstop locations in the country.

Rick Ross is clearly about his business moves, but he's also an advocate for letting his paper accumulate. The news of Wingstop's recent pivot comes after Ross revealed that he cuts his own grass on his 54,000-square-foot Georgia estate to save money.

