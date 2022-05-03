Rick Ross Calls Out Crypto Investors to Prove They’re Actually Getting Rich

Rick Ross doesn’t believe that investors in cryptocurrency are actually getting rich, and he wants them to prove it.

On Monday (May 2), Rick Ross posted a video of himself on his Instagram Story calling out any crypto gurus who claim they are making big money in the metaverse.

“That’s the thing about the boss, the metaverse, crypto, y’all getting so much money, where you at?” he asked. “Show us. And I don’t mean, ‘Oh, I’m trying to get money.’ Man, I got a lot of money. I don't need that fake money.”

The Maybach Music Group boss added that he wants to see receipts from the crypto kings for their money-making moves.

“Show my homies what the metaverse is about,” he said. “One of y’all big crypto dudes, gurus, crypto picture-takers, step up and say, ‘This is what we are going to do, Rozay.’ Where ya at?”

“All that fake-rich money, where’s it at?” he questioned again. “Educate us. I know some rich homies who’s getting money—Bitcoin Rodney—yeah, that boy getting real money, but, come on, man, bring that to the Renzel-verse, man.”

Ross mentioned Bitcoin Rodney, who is indeed a major player in the crypto game. According to a press release for one of his educational crypto webinars, Bitcoin Rodney, real name Rodney Burton, turned $1,000 in bitcoin into a lucrative empire. Now he teaches others through educational guides, seminars and mentorship about achieving personal wealth through cryptocurrency.

But it looks like Ross wants to see real-life riches from other players in the crypto space.

We know Rick Ross is getting money through his many business ventures, including his Wingstop franchises and his partnership with spirits company Luc Belaire.

Let’s see if any crypto kings will step up and show Renzel who's really the boss.

In the meantime, check out Rick Ross’ massive vintage car collection below.