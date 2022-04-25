Rick Ross Says He Was So ‘Smoked-Out’ He Didn’t Even Realize He Walked Out of Interview Until Seeing It Online

Rick Ross says that he was so "smoked-out" when he walked off the set of a recent interview, that he didn't even realize that it happened until the story made its rounds online.

In an interview with Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club that dropped on Monday (April 25), Rick Ross was asked to explain what happened when he abruptly walked out of The 85 South Comedy Show back on Dec. 17, 2021, and never returned. Ross told the popular morning radio show that he simply got distracted while taking a trip to the bathroom, implying that the combination of a smoke session and a business call is what caused him to dip out mid-interview. He said it wasn't until he saw the headlines about him leaving the conversation circulating on the internet that he realized what he had done.

"I think I was just really in the zone," said Rozay. "I was smoked-out good. I was in the zone. When I'm in the zone and get one of them money calls, I just ease out that muthafucka. And I'mma be honest, when I found out about it, it was already everywhere online. I didn't even realize it. I was in the zone. I went to the bathroom, was on the phone, smoked one and you go outside and you just leave. Rozay just left."

Ricky then let it be known that he didn't have any smoke with The 85 South Comedy Show and that he didn't take exception with anything that was said during the interview, but that the walk-out was just something that happened in the moment.

"Them my little homies, too. Them my little homies, and it was a cool interview," the Maybach Music Group boss continued. "You know, we smokin’, we chillin’ and shit and, man, I was in the zone."

During the episode of The 85 South Comedy Show, Rick Ross was laughing and joking with hosts DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean, and answering questions about his storied career in the rap game. At one point, however, the "Hustlin" MC said that he had to hit up the restroom and wanted to take his jacket off. From there, he took a sip from his cup, walked off-camera and never returned, leaving the hosts of the popular online show stunned.

You can watch Ricky Rozay's full interview with The Breakfast Club in the video below. Fast-forward to the 28:00-mark to hear him explain his reason for why he walked out of The 85 South Comedy Show interview.

Check out the full Rick Ross interview on The 85 South Comedy Show below. Fast-forward to the 37:01-mark to see the awkward moment when Rick Ross walked out mid-conversation.