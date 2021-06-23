Rick Ross Uses Subway’s Tuna Controversy to Promote Wingstop’s Thighstop

Rick Ross saw a unique opportunity to promote Wingstop's digital food company Thighstop by mocking Subway's recent tuna controversy this week.

On Tuesday (June 22), Rozay commented on Instagram and poked fun at the fast-food restaurant's alleged lack of transparency when it comes to their tuna.

"Wow! @thighstop winning," he wrote as an IG comment, adding, "@subway our lemon pepper is lemon pepper."

Instagram

For those who don't know, Subway is in the midst of a widespread controversy after an article from The New York Times, published on June 19, claimed that a lab test found no tuna DNA in any of the sandwiches it tested. According to the newspaper, they gathered samples of tuna from three different Subway eateries in Los Angeles and got them tested at a lab. The test results revealed that "no amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample and so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA. Therefore, we cannot identify the species."

A spokesperson for Subway told the New York Post that the Times' lab results indicate "that DNA testing is an unreliable methodology for identifying processed tuna. DNA testing is simply not a reliable way to identify denatured proteins, like Subway’s tuna, which was cooked before it was tested."

Tuna controversy aside, although he's thrown a few slight jabs at Subway, Ross is still the boss of chicken. In the new Wingstop ad, the Miami rapper assists the fast-food franchise with their pivot to another edible part of the bird due to the national shortage of wings.

"Nobody moves more wings than the boss Rick Ross and Wingstop," the commercial says in the beginning. "But now that there's a national wing shortage, guess you're done hustlin', huh Rick?"

Rozay responds, "Nah, we doin' thighs."

The ad ends with: "The hustle continues with Thighstop, all the flavors you love now on thighs."

You can watch Rick Ross' Wingstop commercial for Thighstop below.