Rick Ross Insists He Was Not Punched During Brawl at Canada Concert

Rick Ross insists he didn't get punched when he and his crew were attacked by a mob in Canada over the weekend.

Rick Ross Speaks on Candaian Kerfuffle

On Wednesday (July 4), Rozay broke his silence on the viral incident, in which he and his team were attacked following the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday (June 30). Video showed the Miami rapper getting punched and spilling his drink before all hell broke loose. However, the MMG head is convinced he was not struck during the brawl.

"Let me tell you something," he began in the video below. "When the first dude stepped up to Rozay—the little short fat one who looked like Bam Bam Bigelow from wrestling—when he stepped up and then I squat down to his eyes and then I told him what I said. Basically, 'Boy, if I hit you, I'ma see everything you ate for the last two days.' His balls dropped out of his a*s. He never said another word."

Ross insisted he was not socked in the face as the footage of the incident appears to show.

"Then, the ni**a behind him said, 'I know MMA!'" Ross continued. "Then, I got hit with a drink. I'm still convinced ain't no ni**a punch me. Somebody said, 'The ni**a tried to punch you. He hit you.' I said, 'Nah.' He had to throw a drink. Because throwing a drink would have been way more disrespectful than screaming 'I know MMA!'"

Rick Ross Trolled Over Brawl

Rick Ross being attacked in Canada while Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" played in the background has been a trending topic for the last few days. The incident happening in Canada has led to wild speculation that the situation had to do with Rozay's beef with Drake. Drake liked a post showing video of the brawl on Instagram. Ross' child's mother Tia Kemp even weighed in with a comment. And of course, 50 Cent can't stop going in about the incident.

Check out Rick Ross downplay getting attacked at the 2024 Ignite Festival in Vancouver below.

Watch Rick Ross Talk About His Vancouver Brawl