Rick Ross Continues to Clown Drake by Changing Cover Art to ‘Champagne Moments’ Diss Track

Rick Ross Continues to Clown Drake With New "Champagne Moments" Cover

On Tuesday (June 11), Rozay decided to take another jab at Drake, who he's been beefing with since April. On DSPs, fans will see that the cover art to Rozay's Drake diss track "Champagne Moments" has been changed from its original black-and-white photo to a cartoony Drake caricature.

The new animated illustration finds Drake in a blond, comb-over wig, sporting a goofy smile with a gold tooth as well as a black, polka-dotted bow tie. Drake's also been given a big nose, likely a reference to Ross mentioning on the song, "You ain't never want to be a n***a anyway, n***a. That's why you had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose, n***a."

It's unclear why Ross decided to switch up the cover art, but likely it's because the man in the photo didn't give the Miami rapper permission to use it. While the MMG leader hasn't dissed Drake again since "Champagne Moments," he's continued to clown the 6 God over the last few months. In May, Ross' Gulfstream G550 jet crashed while he was on board, and he took a minute to blame Drake for the hard landing.

"My jet just crashed; Drake OvO F16 fighter jet just shot us down," Ross wrote.

Here's Where Rick Ross' "Champagne Moments" Cover Art Originally Came From

There was actually a bit of interesting history attached to the original photographic cover art for "Champagne Moments." The origin of the black-and-white picture, which hilariously looks like a White version of Drake, actually dates back to 2022. The photo appeared on the website 9Gag. The person who shared the photo claimed it was taken from their grandmother's yearbook.

"Looking through my nanas old yearbook & found white drake," the post is captioned.

It seems Rick Ross caught wind up the post while he was cooking up "Champagne Moments." The cover also fittingly tied in with his bar: "Weezy gave you the juice/Another White boy at the park wanna hang with the crew."

See the new "Champagne Moments" cover art and listen to the track below.

Rick Ross Champagne Moments cover Maybach Music Group loading...

Listen to Rick Ross' "Champagne Moments" Diss Track