11 of the Strangest Items You Can Buy at Rick Ross’ Upcoming Auction

Rick Ross is currently auctioning off over 800 possessions for charity, and he's got some pretty strange stuff for sale.

Rick Ross and Julien's Auctions Announce "Push It to the Limit" Auction

On Monday (June 10), Rick Ross announced a collaboration with Julien's Auctions titled "Push It to the Limit-Luxury & Lifestyle: A Rick Ross Auction." According to a press release, the auction will have over 800 of Ross' items for sale. The auction will take place on July 25 and July 26 at a live event in Los Angeles and virtually.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Boss Up Grant Program at The Creative Collective NYC. The Boss Up Grant program aims to empower entrepreneurs with grants to help accelerate their business initiatives and scale their operations. The Creative Collective NYC is the largest community dedicated to empowering Black creatives and entrepreneurs.

"I looked around one day and marveled at how blessed I am," Rick Ross said in a statement. "I wanted to figure out how to be a blessing to others and share some of the dopest, rarest luxuries with the world that I've collected over the course of my career. Inspired by my brother Pharrell [Williams], I thought of an auction with the proceeds to help the next generation of bosses. It was the most player and sustainable way to not only touch my fans but also pour into a community that has poured into me."

Rozay's mention of Pharrell is in reference to the super producer auctioning off his old jewelry pieces in 2022.

The auction is a few weeks away, but all the items are currently available to browse on Julien's Auction's website. While there are dozens of sneakers, sweaters, signed albums and posters for sale, some of the items are a bit odd.

From wooden propellers to a letter off the front of Rozay's Georgia Mansion, check out the a list of strange things fans can buy at Rick Ross' upcoming auction below.

See All of the Strange Items You Can Buy at Rick Ross' Auction

Watch Julien's Auctions Announce "Push It to the Limit-Luxury & Lifestyle: A Rick Ross Auction"