Drake Takes Shots at Pusha T and Pharrell on Utopia Track ‘Meltdown’

Drake has rekindled his rap feud with Pusha T and dragged Pharrell Williams into the mix on the Utopia track "Meltdown."

On Friday (July 28), Travis Scott dropped his new album Utopia and one of the most talked about tracks from the LP is "Meltdown," which features Drake. On the song, Drizzy takes aim at Pusha T and his longtime collaborator Pharrell. Over stirring violins and a plodding beat, Drake raps that he melted Skateboard P's iced-out N.E.R.D. chain and referenced the passing of late Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh.

"Man, f**k all that spinning the narrative s**t/I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss," he spews on the opening verse of "Meltdown" (listen below). "Give a f**k about all of that heritage s**t/Since V [Virgil] not around the members done hung up the Louis/They not even wearing that s**t," he added.

Drake Buys Pharrell's N.E.R.D. Diamond Chain for $2.2 Million

Earlier this year, Drake flaunted a $2.2 million diamond chain that was once owned by Pharrell in his new video for "Jumbotron S**t Poppin'" from his collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss.

In the video, the 6 God showcased the 14-karat, three-tone pendant chain that contained diamond-encrusted icons of Pharrell and his two N.E.R.D. members, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley. Vanity Fair reported that Drake purchased the expensive accessory for $2.2 million in November 2022 via Pharrell's auction website Joopiter. He also purchased a number of other items from Pharrell's Jacob & Co. collection, including a classic 18-karat gold skateboard pendant chain with almost 2,000 diamonds that sold for $103,750.

