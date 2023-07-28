Travis Scott, Post Malone, Bia and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

As the final week of July comes to a close, the month is going to end on a high note. This week, a beloved Houston rapper-producer will release his highly anticipated album, a rap-rocker will return with his most personal musical work to date, a Massachusetts rhymer is planning to make a whole lot of money with her new EP, and more.

Travis Scott Drops Utopia, His First Album in Five Years

Finally! After months of anticipation, Travis Scott delivers his new album Utopia, his first album in five years. The collection follows his 2018 Grammy-nominated album Astroworld. The Houston rapper-producer officially announced the July 28 release date during his headlining set at the 2023 Rolling Loud in Miami last Saturday (July 22). But he had another surprise up his sleeve. Trav revealed that an accompanying movie titled Circus Maximus will also arrive in theaters on Thursday (July 27). The film's trailer was unveiled at Rolling Loud Miami as well. Watch below.

Unfortunately, on Wednesday (July 26), Live Nation announced that Travis Scott's previously announced show at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt had been canceled. This is a major disappointment for the Ragers (aka his fans) who were eager to see La Flame perform tracks from Utopia at one of the most majestic places in the world.

However, Travis explained on Twitter that the postponement of his concert at the Pyramids was a temporary setback for a bigger comeback.

"Egypt at the pyramids will happen, but due to demand and detail logistics they just need a bit a time to set lay on lands," he clarified. "I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll."

"But in good news I had 4 more of these type of experiences in other places. COORDINATES SOON REACH," he added.

Additionally, the new LP will have five cover arts, of which the 32-year-old artist has unveiled three so far. The first one depicts a young man who looks like a zombie sitting in a car with a fistful of foreign currency. The second artwork shows a multi-colored abstract painting overlaid on a picture of shirtless men. The third is an upside-down, black-and-white image of Travis Scott smiling.

Not much is known about the guest features or any outside producers working on Utopia. Nevertheless, Travis Scott is eager for fans to listen to his new project.

"Cant believe it’s been this long since. But im amped out of my mind. I’m actually ready to run thru wallls today," he tweeted with excitement about the release of Utopia.

We are excited too.

Post Malone Releases His Fifth Studio Album Austin

Post Malone has released his fifth album, Austin, which is not named after the wonderful city in Texas but after his real name, Austin Richard Post. Usually, when an artist uses their government name in their album titles, it signifies the artist is getting deep and personal on the project.

Back in May, Posty shared a note on his Instagram page to his fans about the project. "This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on," he wrote. "I feel it captures who I am as a man and as an artist in this moment. Thank y'all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. I love y'all so much and am ready to f**king party with y'all. Cheers, and keep spreading [love]."

So far, Malone has released three singles before the project's release: "Overdrive," "Chemical" and "Mourning." Watch the latter song's video below.

Bia Delivers New Project Really Her

Bia is back with her new EP, Really Her. It will be her third project and the follow-up to her 2020 album For Certain, which includes her get-money anthem, "Whole Lotta Money." The 31-year-old rhymer announced the upcoming project on her Instagram page by sharing the album's seductive artwork. She captioned the post, "New era loading."

For the LP's lead single, "Millions," Bia enlisted Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, which includes some of her most memorable catchphrases. Leakes shared a preview of the song's music video on her IG account, typing, "Another EPIC moment."

"Thank you so much Bia for wanting to honor me and literally give me Flowers,” she continued. "Your creativity is amazing! Congratulations on all of your incredible success!"

"This 1 right here issa hit baby girl," she added.

Check out other new projects this week from Chika, Fly Anakin, KenTheMan and more below.