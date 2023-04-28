Post Malone Denies Using Drugs After Being Questioned About Weight Loss and Strange Performances

Post Malone is denying he uses drugs after recently being questioned about his weight loss and awkward performance moments on tour.

Post Malone addressed the speculation on Instagram on Friday (April 28) via a lengthy statement.

"Hello everybody, i hope you’re having a great night," the "Sunflower" rhymer captioned a selfie. "I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!"

He continued: "I’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all. you make my heart beat. i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time. if you’re having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep f**king crushing it. goodnight nerds spread love and rock on."

Post Malone revealed the birth of his daughter last June along with announcing the engagement to his fiancée.

Posty is currently on the European leg of his Twelve Carat Tour, which has featured some interesting moments including Post injuring himself multiple times, drinking beer out of a random fan's shoe and even officiating a wedding.

See Post Malone's Post Addressing Being Questioned About Drug Use Below