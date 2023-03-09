Ice Cube and Post Malone Join Cast of Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie

Seth Rogen is producing the upcoming computer-generated animation feature film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and he’s tapped Ice Cube and Post Malone to join the cast.

Rogen made the announcement during the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards last Saturday (March 4).

Unfortunately, neither Ice Cube or Post Malone will be playing the main characters. The turtles will be voiced by a number of young actors—Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon—and Master Splinter will be played by martial arts legend Jackie Chan. Rogen will play the villain, Bebop, with support from Jon Cena as fellow foe Rocksteady.

Ice Cube will be voicing Superfly. The Hollywood veteran posted about his role on social media. Post Malone will be playing Ray Fillet, a mutant manta ray that sometimes allies with the Ninja Turtles. For the Hollywood’s Bleeding artist, it’s his latest foray into acting as he’d had a handful of minor roles and cameos in films in recent years.

The cast will also include Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

The film’s trailer hit the internet this week and is soundtracked by A Tribe Called Quest’s “Can I Kick It?”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie follows the Turtle brothers as they engage in teenage antics and heroic acts before teaming up with reporter April O’Neil to take on a crime syndicate only to end up unleashing a mutant army.

Created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, Ninja Turtles began as an underground comic in 1984 before becoming an animated series. It was adapted into trilogy of live action films starting in 1990. Ice Cube and Post aren't the first rappers to get involved with the franchise, 1991's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze had a memorable dance sequence featuring Vanilla Ice. The live action series was rebooted in 2014 with a sequel in 2016. There was also an animated film in 2007, simply titled TMNT.

Mutant Mayhem is set to hit theaters on Aug. 4.